Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $583,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,630,048.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $49,047.03.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.95.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLGT. UBS Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

