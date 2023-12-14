Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.7 %

BMY opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

