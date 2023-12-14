Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 454 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,233 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $550.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

