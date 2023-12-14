Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 3,703 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 238,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in RTX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in RTX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.