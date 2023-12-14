Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 4,403 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 194,021 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BAC opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

