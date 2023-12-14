Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $344.34 and a fifty-two week high of $432.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

