Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

VLO opened at $124.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average is $125.92. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

