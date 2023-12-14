Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Up 258.3% in November

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 258.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULTP opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.