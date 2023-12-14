Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

