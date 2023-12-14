FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a report released on Monday, December 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SES. National Bankshares raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.15.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.17.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

