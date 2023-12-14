G-III Apparel Group (GIII) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2023 – G-III Apparel Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/30/2023 – G-III Apparel Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2023 – G-III Apparel Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $33.73 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get G-III Apparel Group Ltd alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after buying an additional 189,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.