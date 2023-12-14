Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 1,014,651 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of GTX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

