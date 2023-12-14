Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 1,014,651 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
Shares of GTX opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1,235.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
