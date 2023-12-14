Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 700,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79.
Garrett Motion Price Performance
GTX stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.
