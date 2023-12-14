Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge Sells 700,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Special Credit Pa Centerbridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79.

GTX stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Garrett Motion last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.98%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 888.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Garrett Motion by 342.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

