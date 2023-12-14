Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $59.50.
About Geberit
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.