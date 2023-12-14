Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $59.54. The company had a trading volume of 121,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.28. Geberit has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

