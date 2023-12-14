GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its stake in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,560 shares during the quarter. GEN Restaurant Group accounts for 0.8% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.66% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $850,000.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702 over the last 90 days.

GEN Restaurant Group Price Performance

GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GENK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEN Restaurant Group

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.