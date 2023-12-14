Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth $441,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.96. 303,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

