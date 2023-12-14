General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,369 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

