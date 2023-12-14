Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $7,817,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.14. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

