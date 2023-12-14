Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $137.61 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

