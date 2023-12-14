Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 6.5%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 102,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 575,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GETY shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at $245,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 62,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $317,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,463 shares of company stock worth $3,086,339 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 0.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after buying an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 596.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Getty Images by 45.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

