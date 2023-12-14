GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

