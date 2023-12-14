GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.34. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.