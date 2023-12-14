GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CFO Brian G. Robins Sells 37,498 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at $25,567,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $64.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after acquiring an additional 228,085 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in GitLab by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,778,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,222,000 after acquiring an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

