GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Susan L. Bostrom Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
GitLab Trading Up 5.1 %
GitLab stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
