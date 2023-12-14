Gladstone Land Co. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Land’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

LAND has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.25 million, a PE ratio of -49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 18.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 28.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 25.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.