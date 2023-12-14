Global Assets Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

