Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after buying an additional 651,690 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 130.3% in the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 300,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after purchasing an additional 170,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,913,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $52.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

