Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys 2,714 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

