Global Assets Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

