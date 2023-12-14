Global Assets Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

