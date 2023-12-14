Global Assets Advisory LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTRI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.74.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

