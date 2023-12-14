Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $284,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,032,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after buying an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,538,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,793,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

