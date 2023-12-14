Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $358,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,208,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.84.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.2489 per share. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

