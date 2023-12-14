Global Assets Advisory LLC Invests $84,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

