Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock worth $3,615,118. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $276.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.92 and a 200-day moving average of $241.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.88 and a 52 week high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

