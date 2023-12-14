Global Assets Advisory LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,097 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $624.26 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $284.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.87.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

