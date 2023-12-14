Global Assets Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.05 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

