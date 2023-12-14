Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 57 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

