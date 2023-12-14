Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.