Global Assets Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 173,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 340.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,266,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $89.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $80.99 and a 12 month high of $96.04.

