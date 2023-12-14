Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Down 79.7% in November

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 26,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,317. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.58 million for the quarter.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. It operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft, as well as the Airbus A321 freighter. The company offers aircraft, crew, and maintenance and insurance using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

