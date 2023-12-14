Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

GMRE stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 61.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.