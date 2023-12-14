Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.
Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
GMRE stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
