Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Holdings Decreased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32,790.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.23. 105,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $19.72.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

