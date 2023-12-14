Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) is AHL Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,933 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 5.5% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFD. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 48,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 192,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,825,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 193,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 106,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PFFD stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.89. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $21.97.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.