Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

GSF traded down GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 83.28 ($1.05). 1,052,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.82. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.40 ($1.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £400.91 million, a PE ratio of 640.62 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Gore Street Energy Storage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

In related news, insider Thomas Murley acquired 75,000 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($75,320.11). Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.