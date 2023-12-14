Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF) Short Interest Update

Green Technology Metals Limited (OTCMKTS:GTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Green Technology Metals Price Performance

Shares of GTMLF stock opened at C$0.24 on Thursday. Green Technology Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.37.

Green Technology Metals Company Profile

Green Technology Metals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Seymour project that covers an area of approximately 15,140 hectares which is located approximately 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

