Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $377.61 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.04% of D.R. Horton worth $377,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.