Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $377.61 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 80,860 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.04% of D.R. Horton worth $377,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DHI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.
Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of DHI stock opened at $144.13 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.
D.R. Horton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
