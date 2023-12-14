Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR opened at $229.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $314.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by ($0.56). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

