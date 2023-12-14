GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,249 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares during the quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in GSK were worth $22,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

