Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 90,324,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,866 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 203,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,834 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

