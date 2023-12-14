Guardian Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 331,319 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 331,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

